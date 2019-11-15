Sufficient wheat stocks available for domestic consumption

Abundant wheat stocks of over 6.075 million tons are available in the country, which are more then sufficient to tackle with the domestic requirements of the major staple food grains during the season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Abundant wheat stocks of over 6.075 million tons are available in the country, which are more then sufficient to tackle with the domestic requirements of the major staple food grains during the season.

Total availability of wheat during the year 2018-19 was estimated at 28.256 million tons, including production of 24.479 metric tons and leftover stocks of 3.777 million tons as compared to the national requirements 26.91 million tons, said an official in the Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

Talking to APP here on Friday he said that out of the total available stocks,10% were kept on account of strategic reserves, seeds and feed purpose, adding that no shortage of the commodity was observed in the country and prices of flour in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh increased due to demand and supply gap of wheat in these provinces.

He said that wheat stocks were recorded at 9.912 million tons during the same period of last year, adding that public sector had procured about 4.

034 million tons of the commodity.

He said that despite the commitment to procure about 600,000 tons of wheat, Sindh government had not procured wheat during this year that had created shortage of the grains and sparked the price of flour in the province.

The Sindh government had demanded for 400,000 tons of wheat from the Federal government, which was being met by providing the same through stores of PASSCO, he added.

Besides, he said that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had demanded 450,000 tons of wheat, adding that federal government had provided the same to provinces as according to their requirements, which resulted in decline in flour prices.

He said that incidental charges were shared 50% both by the federal and provincial governments, adding that Rs1.5 billion were provided to Sindh, Rs1.9 billion to KP and Rs 211 million for Balochistan.

The average prices of 20 kg wheat flour in Punjab was recorded at Rs 810, in Sindh its was Rs1,113, Peshawar Rs 981, while in Quetta it was sold at Rs 970.