Sugarcane Cultivation Must Start From February

Mon 13th January 2020 | 05:16 PM

Sugarcane cultivation must start from February

The agriculture experts have advised farmers to start cultivation of sugarcane crop with the start of February and complete it by March 15 to get better yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) : The agriculture experts have advised farmers to start cultivation of sugarcane crop with the start of February and complete it by March 15 to get better yield.

Spokesman for the Agriculture Extension Department told APP Monday that farmers should cultivate approved varieties of sugarcane over maximum area because its production not only plays a pivotal role in meeting the sugar requirement of people but it also helps growers in mitigating their financial issues.

Among the approved varieties of sugarcane include CP-77-400, CP-72-2086, CP-43-33, CPF-243, HSF-240, SPSG-26, SPF-213, SPF-245 and COJ-84, he said and added that more information could be obtained from agriculture helpline 0800-15000 and 0800-29000.

