'Sugarcane should be cultivated in September for bumper crop'

Agriculture experts advised farmers to immediately start cultivation of sugarcane and get bumper yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Agriculture experts advised farmers to immediately start cultivation of sugarcane and get bumper yield.

A Spokesman for the agriculture department said Monday that approved varieties had most resistance against various diseases besides giving high quality yield.

He said the agriculture department had approved various sugarcane varieties, including CPF-243, CPF-246, CPF-247, SHF-240, HSF-242, CP-77-400, CP-72-2086, CP-433-33, CPF-237, SPF-245, SPF-234, SPF-213 and SPSG-26, etc for September cultivation.

"To select healthy seed of sugarcane for September cultivation as highyield mostly depends upon the selection of healthy and disease-free seeds as these varietiescan give 60,000 to 80,000 kilograms per acre yield," he added.