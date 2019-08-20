Sugarcane should be cultivated in September: experts

The agriculture experts have advised farmers to use the latest technologies and cultivate sugarcane crop in September for a bumper yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :The agriculture experts have advised farmers to use the latest technologies and cultivate sugarcane crop in September for a bumper yield.

A spokesman for Agriculture Department said here on Tuesday that approved varieties showed the most resistance against various diseases and give good yield.

He said that the Agriculture Department had approved various sugarcane varieties including CPF-243, CPF-246, CPF-247, SHF-240, HSF-242, CP-77-400, CP-72-2086, CP-433-33, CPF-237, SPF-245, SPF-234, SPF-213 and SPSG-26, etc. for September cultivation.

These varieties become ready for harvest early and give more yield than the varieties cultivated in November or October. These varieties could give 60,000 to 80,000 kilograms per acre yield, he added.