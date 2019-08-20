UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sugarcane Should Be Cultivated In September: Experts

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 05:49 PM

Sugarcane should be cultivated in September: experts

The agriculture experts have advised farmers to use the latest technologies and cultivate sugarcane crop in September for a bumper yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :The agriculture experts have advised farmers to use the latest technologies and cultivate sugarcane crop in September for a bumper yield.

A spokesman for Agriculture Department said here on Tuesday that approved varieties showed the most resistance against various diseases and give good yield.

He said that the Agriculture Department had approved various sugarcane varieties including CPF-243, CPF-246, CPF-247, SHF-240, HSF-242, CP-77-400, CP-72-2086, CP-433-33, CPF-237, SPF-245, SPF-234, SPF-213 and SPSG-26, etc. for September cultivation.

These varieties become ready for harvest early and give more yield than the varieties cultivated in November or October. These varieties could give 60,000 to 80,000 kilograms per acre yield, he added.

Related Topics

Agriculture September October November

Recent Stories

&#039;Social Media Influencers&#039; diploma comme ..

20 minutes ago

UAE medical tourism sales top AED12 billion in 201 ..

20 minutes ago

Order of Zayed of special significance: Indian off ..

21 minutes ago

German Citizens Trust Putin More Than Trump - Poll

2 minutes ago

Five abducted in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

National Book Foundation to organize 'Kashmir Soli ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.