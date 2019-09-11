UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sugarcane,canola To Be Cultivated In Sept In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 03:21 PM

Sugarcane,canola to be cultivated in Sept in Faisalabad

The agriculture experts advised farmers to use latest technologies and start cultivation of sugarcane and canola crops in September to get bumper yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019) -:The agriculture experts advised farmers to use latest technologies and start cultivation of sugarcane and canola crops in September to get bumper yield.

Agriculture department spokesman said here on Wednesday that approved varieties of sugarcane included CPF-243, CPF-246, CPF-247, SHF-240, HSF-242, CP-77-400, CP-72-2086, CP-433-33, CPF-237, SPF-245, SPF-234, SPF-213 and SPSG-26, etc.

and canola included Rainbow, Biola-401, Biola-43, Abaseen, Bulbal, Canola Raya, Pacola, etc.

As an example he said that aforementioned sugarcane varieties could give up to 60,000 to 80,000 kilograms per acre yield.

Related Topics

Agriculture September

Recent Stories

OPEC+ to Address Implementation of Oil Cuts Deal, ..

5 minutes ago

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to h ..

9 minutes ago

UVAS inkMoU with Cloud Agri Pakistan to collaborat ..

18 minutes ago

Work begins at Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute o ..

4 minutes ago

ANF, RWU join hands to create awareness against us ..

4 minutes ago

Excise dept fails to relieve citizens, left people ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.