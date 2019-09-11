Sugarcane,canola to be cultivated in Sept in Faisalabad

The agriculture experts advised farmers to use latest technologies and start cultivation of sugarcane and canola crops in September to get bumper yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019) -:The agriculture experts advised farmers to use latest technologies and start cultivation of sugarcane and canola crops in September to get bumper yield.

Agriculture department spokesman said here on Wednesday that approved varieties of sugarcane included CPF-243, CPF-246, CPF-247, SHF-240, HSF-242, CP-77-400, CP-72-2086, CP-433-33, CPF-237, SPF-245, SPF-234, SPF-213 and SPSG-26, etc.

and canola included Rainbow, Biola-401, Biola-43, Abaseen, Bulbal, Canola Raya, Pacola, etc.

As an example he said that aforementioned sugarcane varieties could give up to 60,000 to 80,000 kilograms per acre yield.