Suitable time for potato sowing to start from October

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :The Punjab Agriculture Department has advised farmers to start potato cultivation preparations as suitable time for sowing the crop will start from October beginning and continue till October 20.

A spokesman for the department said on Friday that growers must sow disease-free certified varieties of potato to obtain good yield of the commodity. He suggested farmers that 10 days prior to cultivation, the seed should be taken out from cold storage and must be placed in shady area so that it gets familiar with the outside temperature.

He said farmers must sow certified varieties which includes Faisalabad white, Faisalabad Red, SH-5, PIR-Red, Sahiwal 704, Lady Rosetta, cardinal, Santay, Caroda and others.