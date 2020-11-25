UrduPoint.com
Sunday Cattle Market To Be Shifted To Outskirts

Wed 25th November 2020

The district administration is taking steps to shift Sunday Cattle Market from bazaar to outskirt

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The district administration is taking steps to shift Sunday Cattle Market from bazaar to outskirt.

In this regard, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abdul Ghafoor Shah a meeting was held which was attended by officials concerned of the district administration.

During the meeting which was chaired by Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Shah Jamil decided that next Sunday cattle market would be held in main Alkada.

He said that move would help overcome traffic issues and ensure smooth traffic flow for convenience of visitors.

More Stories From Agriculture

