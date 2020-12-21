Sunflower cultivation: subsidy for farmers

Taking into account that Sunflower is an important edible oil producing crop, the government has announced to give Rs 5,000 subsidy on per acre cultivation of sunflower to farmers in order to promote its cultivation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Taking into account that Sunflower is an important edible oil producing crop, the government has announced to give Rs 5,000 subsidy on per acre cultivation of sunflower to farmers in order to promote its cultivation.

The government had set a target of Sunflower cultivation on 2,685 acres of land in four districts of Faisalabad division and to date it has been sown on 690 acres of land,said Divisional Director Agriculture (Extension) Chaudhary Abdul Hameed while talking to APP here.

He said that so far 25.69 percent target of Sunflower cultivation has been achieved in the division and the remaining would also be achieved soon.

He said that in Faisalabad district Sunflower has been cultivated on 290 acres against a target of 625 acres: In Toba Tek Singh district it has been sown on 148 acres against target of 321 acres, in Jhang on 243 acres against target of 1210 acres and in Chiniot district on 9 acres against the set target of 529 acres.

The expert advised the growers to cultivate approved sunflower varieties like Hi-sun-33, Hi-sun-39, Agora-4, NK-278, FH-331, DK-4040, G-101 and 64-A-93 as these varieties were disease resistant and give bumper yield.