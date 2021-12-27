UrduPoint.com

Sunflower Cultivation To Start From January

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 03:39 PM

Sunflower cultivation to start from January

The agriculture experts advised the farmers to prepare their lands to start cultivation of sunflower with the advent of January and complete it by February

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The agriculture experts advised the farmers to prepare their lands to start cultivation of sunflower with the advent of January and complete it by February.

A spokesman of the Agriculture Extension Department said Monday,the growers should brought maximum land under cultivation to get bumper yield.

"Sunflower is an important edible oil producing crop which can help Pakistan to trim down its import bill of edible oil".

He said that maturity of the crop was only 130 days with comparatively less cost and very high dividend.

He said that farmers should cultivate approved sunflower varieties like Hi-sun-33, Hi-sun-39, Agora-4, NK-278, FH-331, DK-4040, G-101 and 64-A-93 because these varieties were not only disease resistant but also give bumper yield, spokesman added.immediately after harvesting the sugarcane crops and complete it by mid of February.

The growers should cultivate

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Agriculture Oil January February (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

England face nervous wait as Covid threatens Ashes ..

England face nervous wait as Covid threatens Ashes

24 seconds ago
 RTS addresses 92 percent complaints in outgoing ye ..

RTS addresses 92 percent complaints in outgoing year

25 seconds ago
 Benazir Bhutto’s 14th death anniversary is being ..

Benazir Bhutto’s 14th death anniversary is being observed today

17 minutes ago
 China Develops New Heavy Space Launch Vehicle - CN ..

China Develops New Heavy Space Launch Vehicle - CNSA

29 seconds ago
 Rain wipes out first session of second day of Sout ..

Rain wipes out first session of second day of South Africa v India Test

30 seconds ago
 Lavrov Says Not Ruling Out West Aims to Provoke 'S ..

Lavrov Says Not Ruling Out West Aims to Provoke 'Small War' in Ukraine, Accuse M ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.