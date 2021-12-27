Sunflower cultivation to start from January

The agriculture experts advised the farmers to prepare their lands to start cultivation of sunflower with the advent of January and complete it by February

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The agriculture experts advised the farmers to prepare their lands to start cultivation of sunflower with the advent of January and complete it by February.

A spokesman of the Agriculture Extension Department said Monday,the growers should brought maximum land under cultivation to get bumper yield.

"Sunflower is an important edible oil producing crop which can help Pakistan to trim down its import bill of edible oil".

He said that maturity of the crop was only 130 days with comparatively less cost and very high dividend.

He said that farmers should cultivate approved sunflower varieties like Hi-sun-33, Hi-sun-39, Agora-4, NK-278, FH-331, DK-4040, G-101 and 64-A-93 because these varieties were not only disease resistant but also give bumper yield, spokesman added.

The growers should cultivate