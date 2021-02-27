UrduPoint.com
Surplus Wheat Stock Available In Multan,says DFC

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 12:47 PM

Surplus wheat stock available in Multan,says DFC

District Food Controller (DFC) Ahmad Javed said that 450,000 wheat bags were available in the district while availability of flour on fixed rates will also be ensured during month of Ramadan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :District food Controller (DFC) Ahmad Javed said that 450,000 wheat bags were available in the district while availability of flour on fixed rates will also be ensured during month of Ramadan.

While talking to APP here on Saturday,DFC Ahmad Javed said that surplus wheat stock was available and there was no shortage of flour across the district.

He stated that two lac wheat bags of imported wheat have been reached while further will also come soon.

He said that flour supply through 80 plus flour sales points was being ensured on daily basis on fixed prices in the district.

He informed that 50,000 wheat bags of 10 kilogrammes were being supplied on Sunday so that maximum people could purchase while 25,000 to 30,000 supplied on other days of the week.

About Ramadan plan, DFC said that 150,000 wheat bags were fixed which were sufficient for the month.

He said that flour will be provided at Ramadan bazaars and markets during the holy month.

Mr Javed said that the wheat from Sindh started to come from March 10 while wheat crop harvesting in Punjab will also start from April 15.

He hoped that about 50,000 wheat bags stock will remain extra in the district till arrival of new wheat.

