Syria To Import 1Mln Tonnes Of Russian Wheat This Year - Economy Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 03:14 PM

Syria to Import 1Mln Tonnes of Russian Wheat This Year - Economy Minister

Syria expects to import a total of 1 million tonnes of wheat from Russia before the end of the year, the Middle Eastern country's economy minister, Samer al-Khalil, told Sputnik on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Syria expects to import a total of 1 million tonnes of wheat from Russia before the end of the year, the middle Eastern country's economy minister, Samer al-Khalil, told Sputnik on Friday.

"Yes, 1 million tonnes," the minister said commenting on Russia's wheat supplies to Syria expected this year.

Wheat will be delivered in several batches, the minister noted on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

SPIEF � Russia's annual flagman business event � has been held annually in St. Petersburg since 1997. This year, the forum is taking place in-person from June 2-5. Rossiya Segodnya is an official media partner of the forum.

