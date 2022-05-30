The coordinator of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Talat Sohail welcome to the government by reduction of Rs 389/= in price of 50 kg bag of urea fertilizer

Multan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022) The coordinator of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Talat Sohail welcome to the government by reduction of Rs 389/= in price of 50 kg bag of urea fertilizer.Further added that petroleum price increase necessary for the economy, subsidy of Rs 120 billion on petroleum per month the economy was getting badly.

indeed unpopular and difficult decision, but in fact had been downgraded Pakistan's Currency is increasingly now after the decision that would create stability after the first day of the Petroleum subsidy reduction of 2 inter-bank money in Dollars and the next day began to clear the further reduction of one.

The stock market saw a 900 point increase.

in the light of the agreement in November with Imp the decision was unavoidability several months with construction experts were insisting to increase the price of petroleum.

Despite the current increase is still being petrol, diesel and kerosene Rs 17, Rs Rs 56/71, and 51/83, respectively subsidies.

In the case of the Pakistani currency stabilized under the Charter of the economy will reduce inflation and external debt is an urgent need for hard decisions.

Pakistan today is perhaps never so much needed economy Charter before today.

Real progress will be achieved only with agricultural and industrial production in the Country.