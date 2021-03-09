UrduPoint.com
Tanda Dam To Promote Tourism In Kohat

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 05:18 PM

Tanda dam to promote tourism in Kohat

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology Zia Ullah Bangash on Tuesday said that Kohat Tanda dam would be developed as tourist site under a public-private partnership project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology Zia Ullah Bangash on Tuesday said that Kohat Tanda dam would be developed as tourist site under a public-private partnership project.

He expressed these views while visiting the dam as part of efforts to promote tourism in Tanda Dam Kohat in collaboration between the PTI provincial government and 9 Division Pak Army Kohat.

He said water sports activities would be started for tourists to promote tourism in Kohat.

Bangash took a detailed briefing on the progress made so far in providing best facilities to tourists and procurement of equipment including boats for water sports at Tanda Dam.

More Stories From Agriculture

