Tanda dam to promote tourism in Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology Zia Ullah Bangash on Tuesday said that Kohat Tanda dam would be developed as tourist site under a public-private partnership project.

He expressed these views while visiting the dam as part of efforts to promote tourism in Tanda Dam Kohat in collaboration between the PTI provincial government and 9 Division Pak Army Kohat.

He said water sports activities would be started for tourists to promote tourism in Kohat.

Bangash took a detailed briefing on the progress made so far in providing best facilities to tourists and procurement of equipment including boats for water sports at Tanda Dam.