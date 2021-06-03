UrduPoint.com
Tarbela Dam Water Level Reaches 18 Feet Above Dead Level

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 01:41 PM

After an improvement in water inflow at Tarbela Dam the water level, Wednesday slightly increased and was recorded 1410 feet which were 18 feet above the dead level

TARBAILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :After an improvement in water inflow at Tarbela Dam the water level, Wednesday slightly increased and was recorded 1410 feet which were 18 feet above the dead level.

According to the Tarbela Dam officials, the water level of dam remained 18 feet above the dead level which is 1410.

06 feet, where only 10 power generation units out of 17 were producing only 1165 megawatts of electricity and they are also not working with full capacity either.

Water inflow in the dam was 115500 cusecs and outflow 100000 cusecs feet, dam officials also stated that owing to the low inflow of water we have decreased the outflow in Ghazi Brotha and Indus River.

It was also disclosed that 800 cusecs of water were released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water, some areas of KPK for irrigation.

