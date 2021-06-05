Target of 10 billion tree tsunami drive to be achieved by 2023, Kamoka

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue & Economic Affairs Faizullah Kamoka said on Saturday the PTI government would achieve the target of 10 billion trees by 2023 in the country.

Talking to the media on World Environment Day here at Jinnah Garden, he said the PTI government on special direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched ten billion tree plantation programme to make the environment pollution free, adding the project had been appreciated at global level, due to which, Pakistan had been chosen to host World Environment Day this year, which was a great honor for the nation.

He said the improvement of environment was essential for future generations, adding that expansion in forests would help protect next generation from global warming.

He said that Prime Minister's plan to plant 10 billion trees was a necessity of Pakistan and the government would utilize all available resources to accomplish its target by 2023. "There is a dire and immediate need of afforestation and urban forestry as well as increase in number of national parks against global warming, if we want to secure our future", he said.

He further said that it was a great honour for Pakistan to host the World Environment Day this year as no other government had provided as much awareness on environment as the PTI government had done.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a visionary leader and he visioned eco-friendly environment to save the future of Pakistan against climate change.

Kamoka said the PTI government launched one billion tree tsunami programme in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the project was appreciated globally especially by the UN agencies. Now the government has launched 10-billion tree tsunami programme, in which remarkable achievements had been made uptil now, he added.

He said that Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Faisalabad should also make Prime Minister'sClean and Green Programme a success.

Later, he also planted a tree in Jinnah Garden and prayed for bright and lush green future of Pakistan.