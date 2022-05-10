Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema on Tuesday welcomed investment from China's Royal Group and directed the officials concerned to expedite investment process to achieve mutual benefits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema on Tuesday welcomed investment from China's Royal Group and directed the officials concerned to expedite investment process to achieve mutual benefits.

The delegation management and top scientists of China's Royal Group met with federal minister and discussed matters related to agriculture and livestock sectors development in the country. The meeting was also attended by senior officials of the ministry including Secretary Ministry of National Food Security Captain (r) Muhammad Asif, said a press release.

The delegation discussed business opportunities in Pakistan and briefed the minister that at present, the planned investment projects of the Royal Group was include the buffalo embryos laboratory project, the dairy buffalo farm project, and the buffalo milk deep processing.

The minister was told that the dairy sector of Royal Group includes the whole industry chain business, such as forage grass planting, dairy farming, dairy products processing and sales.

It has established and controlled 25 standardized dairy breeding bases with an annual dairy production capacity of 500,000 tons.

Royal Group owns the only provincial Dairy Technology Research Center, the National Dairy Processing Technology Research and Development Sub-center and Yunnan Enterprise Technology Research Center in Guangxi Province.

The minister was briefed that after cabinet approval, protocol will be signed which will lead to development of a buffalo embry development facility in Lahore. The facility will use for the production of highest quality buffaloes in order to enhance farm income.

The 50% of the production of embryos will be used to meet local requirement, while the rest will be exported to China.