UrduPoint.com

Tariq Bashir Welcomes China's Royal Group Investment In Livestock Sector Development

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2022 | 04:57 PM

Tariq Bashir welcomes China's Royal Group investment in livestock sector development

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema on Tuesday welcomed investment from China's Royal Group and directed the officials concerned to expedite investment process to achieve mutual benefits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema on Tuesday welcomed investment from China's Royal Group and directed the officials concerned to expedite investment process to achieve mutual benefits.

The delegation management and top scientists of China's Royal Group met with federal minister and discussed matters related to agriculture and livestock sectors development in the country. The meeting was also attended by senior officials of the ministry including Secretary Ministry of National Food Security Captain (r) Muhammad Asif, said a press release.

The delegation discussed business opportunities in Pakistan and briefed the minister that at present, the planned investment projects of the Royal Group was include the buffalo embryos laboratory project, the dairy buffalo farm project, and the buffalo milk deep processing.

The minister was told that the dairy sector of Royal Group includes the whole industry chain business, such as forage grass planting, dairy farming, dairy products processing and sales.

It has established and controlled 25 standardized dairy breeding bases with an annual dairy production capacity of 500,000 tons.

Royal Group owns the only provincial Dairy Technology Research Center, the National Dairy Processing Technology Research and Development Sub-center and Yunnan Enterprise Technology Research Center in Guangxi Province.

The minister was briefed that after cabinet approval, protocol will be signed which will lead to development of a buffalo embry development facility in Lahore. The facility will use for the production of highest quality buffaloes in order to enhance farm income.

The 50% of the production of embryos will be used to meet local requirement, while the rest will be exported to China.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Technology Business China Agriculture Tariq Bashir Lead Enterprise Buffalo From Cabinet Industry Top

Recent Stories

Lighting fire, carrying flammables in forests' vic ..

Lighting fire, carrying flammables in forests' vicinity banned

26 minutes ago
 U.S. dollar retreats from 20-year high

U.S. dollar retreats from 20-year high

26 minutes ago
 Turi expresses concerns over 27,000 pending, block ..

Turi expresses concerns over 27,000 pending, blocked passport renewal cases

26 minutes ago
 Exhibition of photos, paintings on Beijing Winter ..

Exhibition of photos, paintings on Beijing Winter Olympics kicks off in Mongolia ..

28 minutes ago
 Kohat police recover 7.5kgs cannabis, arrest smugg ..

Kohat police recover 7.5kgs cannabis, arrest smuggler

28 minutes ago
 U.S. agricultural futures fall

U.S. agricultural futures fall

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.