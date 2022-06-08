UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2022) Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah has said that taxes of agriculture sector will be reduced to give relief to farmers.

Addressing a press conference along with PPP leaders Faisal Karim Kundi and Chaudhry Manzoor Hussain in Islamabad on Wednesday, Syed Khurshid Shah said three million tons wheat is being imported to cater the needs of the country.

Syed Khursheed Shah said that work on under construction Mohmand dam will be completed next year.

He said that construction work of dams will be executed on fast track basis.

He announced to visit Basha Dam on 12th of this month.

Speaking on the occasion the PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi said that work on Chashma Canal project was stopped in previous Government which is shameful. Former Deputy Speaker National Assembly said it will resolve the longstanding issues of farmers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said after the completion of this project, we will be in position to export wheat especially to Afghanistan.

