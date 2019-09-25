Tea plantation can improve economy: Chairman, PARC

(@FahadShabbir)

Shinkiari (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th September, 2019) Chairma Pakistan Agricultural Research Council Muhammad Ayub Chaudhry has said that tea plantation is a wonderful agro-asset that contributes a lot in maintaining ecological balance.He said this during the visit of National Tea & High Values Crops Research Institute (NTHRI) here on Wednesday.He said that tea plantation should be boosted up so that the processing cost could reduce and farmers gain more attraction for generation of their income either by direct involvement or indirect source which can be utilized for tea production on a large scale make a great revolution in agricultural sector as present government very much on keen interest in agricultural sector to save the foreign exchequer burden on our GDP as we are far behind the target.

He also visited tea nursery, plantation, progeny garden, Kiwi Fruits orchard, Fruit orchards (germplasm), Olive nursery, vegetables section, and NTHRI display center.

They took very keen interest in all parts of activity and highly impressed the achievements of NTHRI .