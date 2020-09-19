UrduPoint.com
Technology Based Farms To Be Created To Promote Export-based Agriculture

Sat 19th September 2020 | 04:20 PM

Technology based farms to be created to promote export-based agriculture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :The present government would introduce state-of-the-art technology in agriculture sector through creating 500 technology based farms initially in the country to promote export-based agriculture under the novel project of Precision Agriculture.

This was revealed by Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain while talking to APP.

"Agriculture sector is considered as the backbone for Pakistan's economy and can contribute a big share in Gross Development Product through adopting the modern technology.

Therefore, his ministry is endeavouring to introduce modern technology for improving agriculture practices and boost the production level of different crops which would boost economy as well as make the farmers prosperous", he said.

Under the project of Precision Agriculture, Chaudhry Fawad said two, five and 12.5 acres farms would be given technology packages including drone, water censors, pesticides censors, packaging facility, seed selection etc.

He said in our country, maximum production at even 12.

5 acres land is not sufficient for our farmer to bear expenses however, in China, farmers could get optimum production at one acre land through tech-based agricultural practices which was enough for the whole year.

He was of the view that laser leveling of fields could maximize productivity of irrigation water at the farm level. This would help produce more crop per drop through optimal use of water and non-water inputs.

The federal minister in his tweet said this year, Faisalabad Agricultural University has received 50 per cent more admissions applications than last year.

The interest in admissions has also increased in other agricultural universities.

"The interest of youth in agriculture is very welcome. It will change Pakistan's agriculture field", he said.

The second part of this project, he mentioned, is to develop corporate livestock farms for the farmers. Pakistan Halal Authority has been created which would ensure quality of meat and Islamic way of sacrificing animals.

