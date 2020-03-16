UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Technology Solution To Produce Bumper Crops Launched

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 03:53 PM

Technology solution to produce bumper crops launched

Aqua Agro', a start-up of the National Incubation Centre Karachi, has launched a technology solution to facilitate the farmers in producing bumper crops with less quantity of water.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :'Aqua Agro', a start-up of the National Incubation Centre Karachi, has launched a technology solution to facilitate the farmers in producing bumper crops with less quantity of water.

The 'Al' and 'loT' based water monitor technology has been introduced by the NIC Karachi which will help reduce 50 per cent consumption of water during the cultivation of corps, read an official document available with APP.

The document pointed out that the startup 'Aqua Agro' had used natively developed solar-powered IOT enabled devices and deployed them in the fields to monitor ecological conditions such as soil wetness, temperature, humidity, and various other parameters.

Later, all this data collected from the farms was then sent to an AI based cloud platform that made the decision for the farmers on whether the crop needed irrigation or not.

Highlighting other initiatives, it said the NIC Peshawar's incubate, smart Tubewell, was now managing water delivery far more intelligently at several locations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Similarly, the NIC Lahore incubate was designing a new jet engine, which eliminated contrails in jet engine exhausts, that caused up to 20% of global warming.

NIC Karachi's Trashit converted organic waste to fertilizer and was handling two tons daily of waste in Karachi, it added.

Major milestones in existing initiatives include launch of lgnite funded Electrocure in two power distribution companies (DISCOS). Electrocure saved 90% of electricity transmission line losses and theft.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Electricity Water All From

Recent Stories

Moscow Presents Report on 96 Living Veterans of La ..

5 minutes ago

Ukrainian Health Ministry Confirms 2 New Coronavir ..

5 minutes ago

No Decisions Yet on State of Emergency in Russia A ..

5 minutes ago

Repatriation of stranded Umrah pilgrims within nex ..

6 minutes ago

Five killed in blast, fire at oil, gas facility in ..

3 minutes ago

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 6 ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.