Thar Foundation donates 100 k saplings to Forest Dept

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ):Under Thar Million Tree Programme, Thar Foundation has announced collaboration with the Sindh Forest Department for plantation of 100,000 saplings for increasing green cover across the province.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Thar Foundation ( the CSR front for Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) and Engro Powergen Thar Limited (EPTL)) and Sindh Forest Department (SFD). Director Site Operations SECMC Syed Murtaza Azhar Rizvi and Chief Conservator Sindh Forest Department Riaz Wagan inked the MoU.

The collaboration has been done under the larger Thar Million Tree Programme initiative of Thar Foundation which plans to plant one million trees in Thar by end of 2019. With the current agreement, the total count of trees stands over 700,000.

As per agreement SECMC will provide 100,000 different types of indigenous plants to SFD which will then develop a multi-scale plan for 100,000 saplings' plantation across the Sindh province. The SFD will also be responsible for continuous monitoring and supervision of these plants across the province.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Murtaza Azhar Rizvi said SECMC was vigorously working for clean and green environment in district Tharparkar.

"We attach great importance to health, safety and environment (HSE) initiatives", he said and added " now we have decided to expand horizon of such activities from Thar, our main area of operation, to entire province." "The Thar Million Tree Program, which is our flagship environmental stewardship program targeted at a vision of a greener, more prosperous Thar," he added.

Riaz Wagan said they will take care of the donation to come up with a best survival rate in challenging climatic environment. "Our ultimate aim is to make Sindh greener and Thar has great potential to become greener, despite being a drought hit region," he added.

He hoped that partnership with Thar Foundation and SECMC would enrich the tree plantation initiative in Thar and forest cover will surely increase substantially.

Earlier, SECMC established Sindh's largest private sector nursery spread over 80 acres of land and having a capacity to nurture 0.5 million saplings at a time. The nursery has contributed saplings of different local species like Sarhain, Moringa, Bairi, Babur, Neem and Kandi. The programme is aimed at contributing towards carbon footprint reduction and promoting a green and healthy environment in Tharparkar.