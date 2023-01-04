UrduPoint.com

The Coordinator Federation Of Pakistan Chambers Of Commerce And Industry(FPCCI) And The Convener Cotton Revival Committee Of The Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) Praised The Approval Of The Energy Budget Plan By The Federal Cabinet

Multan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023) The coordinator Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry(FPCCI) and the convener Cotton Revival Committee of the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) praised the approval of the energy budget plan by the Federal cabinet and said that the reduction in the import bill will restore the economy is the basis of The economy is devastated.

And in these circumstances it is extravagant to use electricity by importing oil.
We have to use our energy to promote agriculture and industry not that the shopping mall has to be kept lit until midnight.
All developed nations, including China and Europe, close their markets while managing energy in the West.
Business organizations should play their positive role in this keeping in mind the requirements of the time.

People who find it inappropriate to close the wedding hall at 10 o'clock. It is important for them to keep this in mind. Multan is the fifth largest city in terms of population in Pakistan. For a long time here, marriage halls have been observing 10 pm.
Similarly, there will be no negative effects from curfew in the rest of the cities.

All over the world, wedding ceremonies take place around noon. We should emulate the developed societies and take advantage of the daylight. But the darkness of the night should be illuminated by using unnecessary energy.
.

By making the process of concessions possible for the E-Bike industry, by promoting it more and more, by reducing the import of petrol, the life of the common man will also be made easier.
He said that the provincial governments have to play a positive role in the economy instead of playing politics by supporting the federal policy.
Government has to formulate policies on priority basis for solar energy system for agriculture and industry.
Meanwhile, he said that for the increase in cotton production, the government has to clarify its priorities on an emergency basis and ensure their implementation so that valuable foreign exchange can increase and the textile sector can benefit from local production, increase employment and save valuable foreign exchange which is spent on importing raw materials to provide strong foundations to the economy.

