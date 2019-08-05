Three-day training course for fish farmers to start from Aug 19

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :A Three-day fish farming training course for fish farmers being arranged by Fisheries Research and Training Institute will start from Aug 19.

According to Assistant Director Fisheries Rawalpindi Miss Sana Aourage, the participants of the training course would be given latest and scientific information about fish farming. Awareness regarding modern techniques for fish farming would also be spreaded during the course.

Under the course, the fish farmers would be imparted training to establish new farms and upgrade old ones.

Latest technologies would also be introduced during the training course.

The course would be held in Fisheries sub-training center situated at Rawal Town Islamabad.

Those who are interested to participate in this course can get themselves enrolled by reaching the Fisheries institute situated at Rawal Town Islamabad.

The participants would be provided free of cost residential facility during the tenure of the course while there is no other fee for the course.