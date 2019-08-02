UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ticks Spray Starts In Faisalabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 02:57 PM

Ticks spray starts in Faisalabad

Livestock Department Friday started spray and vaccination of animals against ticks across the division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Livestock Department Friday started spray and vaccination of animals against ticks across the division.

According to a spokesman of the livestock department, the teams of livestock department were checking animals in cattle markets and at the special points established for sale of slaughtering animals and conducting spray as well as inoculating the animals against ticks besides pasting clearance stickers on them.

In this connection, the livestock department also setup temporary posts at all entry and exit points of Faisalabad division and conducted spray against ticks 16,784 animals.

The teams inoculated 3260235 big and small animals against various diseases during last one week, he added.

The spokesman also appealed the cattle farmers to cooperate with teams of livestock department for spray and vaccination against ticks as ticks were very dangerous not only for their animals but human health also.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Sale Market All

Recent Stories

President Masood terms Ibrahim as George Washingto ..

18 minutes ago

China's gold consumption down 3.27 pct in H1

1 minute ago

Air strikes stop in Syria's Idlib after truce anno ..

1 minute ago

Woman jumps from fly-over in Multan

1 minute ago

Passenger killed, another injured in road accident ..

8 minutes ago

PHA to auction nurseries, shops, canteens

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.