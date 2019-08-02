Ticks spray starts in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Livestock Department Friday started spray and vaccination of animals against ticks across the division.

According to a spokesman of the livestock department, the teams of livestock department were checking animals in cattle markets and at the special points established for sale of slaughtering animals and conducting spray as well as inoculating the animals against ticks besides pasting clearance stickers on them.

In this connection, the livestock department also setup temporary posts at all entry and exit points of Faisalabad division and conducted spray against ticks 16,784 animals.

The teams inoculated 3260235 big and small animals against various diseases during last one week, he added.

The spokesman also appealed the cattle farmers to cooperate with teams of livestock department for spray and vaccination against ticks as ticks were very dangerous not only for their animals but human health also.