Open Menu

Timely Cultivation Of Crops, Harmful Insects Control Vital To Achieve Food Security: Dr Amir

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2025 | 09:34 PM

Timely cultivation of crops, harmful insects control vital to achieve food security: Dr Amir

Director General Pest Warning and Quality Control, Lahore, Dr. Amir Rasool has said that to achieve food security in changing weather conditions, timely cultivation of crops and control of harmful insects are the need of the hour

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Director General Pest Warning and Quality Control, Lahore, Dr. Amir Rasool has said that to achieve food security in changing weather conditions, timely cultivation of crops and control of harmful insects are the need of the hour.

He was chairing a meeting of a technical sub-committee at Ayub Agricultural Research Institute, here on Friday.

He urged the private sector to ensure the provision of quality pesticides at the doorsteps of farmers.

He said that scientists of the department of Insects of Ayub Agricultural Research Institute, Faisalabad, have studied the life cycle of more than 55 harmful insects, the growth of harmful insects in changing weather conditions, the effectiveness of chemical agricultural pesticides used against them, and the immunity developed in these insects, and have formulated a comprehensive strategy for their timely control.

The DG said that in the light of the results of field research, agricultural scientists have made recommendations for registering several pesticides with new formulations to control harmful insects and weeds.

Earlier, the convener of the meeting, Chief Scientist, Insect Department, Dr. Qurban Ali briefed the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Chief Scientist, Wheat Department, Dr. Javed Ahmed, Principal Scientist, Misbah Ashraf, Naima Din, Muhammad Imran, Dr. Abdul Ghaffar, Dr. Muhammad Hasnain Babar and Director Agricultural Information Faisalabad, Dr. Asif Ali and others.

Recent Stories

KP police launches special healthcare initiative f ..

KP police launches special healthcare initiative for martyrs' families

9 minutes ago
 PU reclaims Rs 6b worth of land from illegal occup ..

PU reclaims Rs 6b worth of land from illegal occupants

12 minutes ago
 Man killed by train while crossing railway track

Man killed by train while crossing railway track

12 minutes ago
 Two young boys died near Jhelum river

Two young boys died near Jhelum river

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan to approach WB for suspending Indus Water ..

Pakistan to approach WB for suspending Indus Waters Treaty by India: Minister fo ..

23 minutes ago
 Malaria claimed 597,000 deaths globally in 2023: E ..

Malaria claimed 597,000 deaths globally in 2023: Experts

7 minutes ago
CDA promotes 65 employees on merit, considers expa ..

CDA promotes 65 employees on merit, considers expanding promotion quota

7 minutes ago
 KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi visits residence of ..

KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi visits residence of Qasim Zia

7 minutes ago
 Professor Ghazi Alam-ud-Din remembered

Professor Ghazi Alam-ud-Din remembered

7 minutes ago
 Quran, Sunnah promote tolerance, peace and brother ..

Quran, Sunnah promote tolerance, peace and brotherhood: Nighat Hashmi

7 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Secretary visits Chief Commissioner ..

Parliamentary Secretary visits Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees Office

17 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi visits Shanghai's Urban Planning Off ..

Mayor Karachi visits Shanghai's Urban Planning Office

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture