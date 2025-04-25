- Home
- Agriculture
- Timely cultivation of crops, harmful insects control vital to achieve food security: Dr Amir
Timely Cultivation Of Crops, Harmful Insects Control Vital To Achieve Food Security: Dr Amir
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2025 | 09:34 PM
Director General Pest Warning and Quality Control, Lahore, Dr. Amir Rasool has said that to achieve food security in changing weather conditions, timely cultivation of crops and control of harmful insects are the need of the hour
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Director General Pest Warning and Quality Control, Lahore, Dr. Amir Rasool has said that to achieve food security in changing weather conditions, timely cultivation of crops and control of harmful insects are the need of the hour.
He was chairing a meeting of a technical sub-committee at Ayub Agricultural Research Institute, here on Friday.
He urged the private sector to ensure the provision of quality pesticides at the doorsteps of farmers.
He said that scientists of the department of Insects of Ayub Agricultural Research Institute, Faisalabad, have studied the life cycle of more than 55 harmful insects, the growth of harmful insects in changing weather conditions, the effectiveness of chemical agricultural pesticides used against them, and the immunity developed in these insects, and have formulated a comprehensive strategy for their timely control.
The DG said that in the light of the results of field research, agricultural scientists have made recommendations for registering several pesticides with new formulations to control harmful insects and weeds.
Earlier, the convener of the meeting, Chief Scientist, Insect Department, Dr. Qurban Ali briefed the meeting.
The meeting was attended by Chief Scientist, Wheat Department, Dr. Javed Ahmed, Principal Scientist, Misbah Ashraf, Naima Din, Muhammad Imran, Dr. Abdul Ghaffar, Dr. Muhammad Hasnain Babar and Director Agricultural Information Faisalabad, Dr. Asif Ali and others.
Recent Stories
KP police launches special healthcare initiative for martyrs' families
PU reclaims Rs 6b worth of land from illegal occupants
Man killed by train while crossing railway track
Two young boys died near Jhelum river
Pakistan to approach WB for suspending Indus Waters Treaty by India: Minister fo ..
Malaria claimed 597,000 deaths globally in 2023: Experts
CDA promotes 65 employees on merit, considers expanding promotion quota
KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi visits residence of Qasim Zia
Professor Ghazi Alam-ud-Din remembered
Quran, Sunnah promote tolerance, peace and brotherhood: Nighat Hashmi
Parliamentary Secretary visits Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees Office
Mayor Karachi visits Shanghai's Urban Planning Office
More Stories From Agriculture
-
Timely cultivation of crops, harmful insects control vital to achieve food security: Dr Amir4 minutes ago
-
CM announces Rs110bn relief package for wheat farmers4 days ago
-
Mega tree plantation campaign launched in Punjab1 month ago
-
Recent rainfall to leave excellent impact on standing crops2 months ago
-
204 livestock assets distributed among beneficiaries2 months ago
-
Wheat contest: Applications invited from farmers till Feb 173 months ago
-
Vegetables irrigation must be done carefully3 months ago
-
Spring corn must be sown by February-end3 months ago
-
KP Assembly approves Agriculture Income Tax Bill 20253 months ago
-
Citrus Festival 2025: A tribute to Taxila’s agricultural heritage, ecotourism3 months ago
-
18% sales tax applicable on local cotton and thread and imported cotton and thread are exempted from ..3 months ago
-
Agriculture department seizes fake pesticides4 months ago