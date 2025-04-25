Timely cultivation of crops, harmful insects control vital to achieve food security: Dr Amir

Director General Pest Warning and Quality Control, Lahore, Dr. Amir Rasool has said that to achieve food security in changing weather conditions, timely cultivation of crops and control of harmful insects are the need of the hour

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Director General Pest Warning and Quality Control, Lahore, Dr. Amir Rasool has said that to achieve food security in changing weather conditions, timely cultivation of crops and control of harmful insects are the need of the hour.

He was chairing a meeting of a technical sub-committee at Ayub Agricultural Research Institute, here on Friday.

He urged the private sector to ensure the provision of quality pesticides at the doorsteps of farmers.

He said that scientists of the department of Insects of Ayub Agricultural Research Institute, Faisalabad, have studied the life cycle of more than 55 harmful insects, the growth of harmful insects in changing weather conditions, the effectiveness of chemical agricultural pesticides used against them, and the immunity developed in these insects, and have formulated a comprehensive strategy for their timely control.

The DG said that in the light of the results of field research, agricultural scientists have made recommendations for registering several pesticides with new formulations to control harmful insects and weeds.

Earlier, the convener of the meeting, Chief Scientist, Insect Department, Dr. Qurban Ali briefed the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Chief Scientist, Wheat Department, Dr. Javed Ahmed, Principal Scientist, Misbah Ashraf, Naima Din, Muhammad Imran, Dr. Abdul Ghaffar, Dr. Muhammad Hasnain Babar and Director Agricultural Information Faisalabad, Dr. Asif Ali and others.