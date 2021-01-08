UrduPoint.com
Tobacco Export Increases 9.70% During July-November 2020-21

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 03:52 PM

Tobacco export increases 9.70% during July-November 2020-21

The exports of tobacco from the country witnessed an increase of 9.70 percent during the first five months of financial year 2020-21, against the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The exports of tobacco from the country witnessed an increase of 9.70 percent during the first five months of financial year 2020-21, against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

The tobacco exports from the country were recorded at $12.747 million during July-November (2020-21) against the exports of $11.620 million during July-November (2019-20), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of tobacco rose by 5.23 percent by going up from 4,204 metric tons to 4,424 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports of tobacco also grew by 9.71 percent during the month of November 2020 when compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of tobacco from the country during November 2020 were recorded at $4.372 million against the exports of $3.985 million in November 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of tobacco increased by 48.40 percent during November 2020 when compared to the exports of $2.946 million in October 2020, the PBS data revealed.

