Tobacco Exports Grew By 42.85%

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 02:21 PM

Tobacco exports grew by 42.85%

Tobacco exports during first six months of FY 2020-21 grew by 42.85 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Tobacco exports during first six months of FY 2020-21 grew by 42.85 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Dec 20, worth US $ 20,159 were exported this year as compared to the exports of US $ 14,112 same period during last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Spices were increased by 4.55 percent, worth US $ 41,071 exported as compared to last year which was US $ 39,284 in same period.

Meanwhile, Meat and meat preparations exports were increase by 4.12 per cent, worth US $ 162,205 items which were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports valuing US $ 155,780 of same period last year.

More Stories From Agriculture

