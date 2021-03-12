Tobacco exports increase 20.09% during July-January 2020-21

The exports of tobacco from the country witnessed an increase of 20.09 percent during the seven months of financial year 2020-21, against the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The exports of tobacco from the country witnessed an increase of 20.09 percent during the seven months of financial year 2020-21, against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

The tobacco exports from the country were recorded at $21.178 million during July-January (2020-21) against the exports of $17.635 million during July-January (2019-20), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of tobacco rose by 21.37 percent by going up from 6,519 metric tons to 7,912 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports of tobacco however dipped by 71.11 percent during the month of January 2021 when compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of tobacco from the country during January 2021 were recorded at $1.018 million against the exports of $3.524 million in January 2020.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of tobacco also decreased by 86.27 percent during January 2021 when compared to the exports of $7.416 million in December 2020, the PBS data revealed.