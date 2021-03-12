UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tobacco Exports Increase 20.09% During July-January 2020-21

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 03:09 PM

Tobacco exports increase 20.09% during July-January 2020-21

The exports of tobacco from the country witnessed an increase of 20.09 percent during the seven months of financial year 2020-21, against the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The exports of tobacco from the country witnessed an increase of 20.09 percent during the seven months of financial year 2020-21, against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

The tobacco exports from the country were recorded at $21.178 million during July-January (2020-21) against the exports of $17.635 million during July-January (2019-20), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of tobacco rose by 21.37 percent by going up from 6,519 metric tons to 7,912 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports of tobacco however dipped by 71.11 percent during the month of January 2021 when compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of tobacco from the country during January 2021 were recorded at $1.018 million against the exports of $3.524 million in January 2020.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of tobacco also decreased by 86.27 percent during January 2021 when compared to the exports of $7.416 million in December 2020, the PBS data revealed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same January December 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Tokyo Mosque reopens after 10 weeks

6 seconds ago

Parco traces out gang of oil theft in muzaffargarh ..

8 seconds ago

Oil posts limited drop over vaccine uncertainties

11 seconds ago

Maryam Nawaz reacts over spy cameras in polling bo ..

15 minutes ago

Russian Aerospace Forces Got New MiG-35S Fighters ..

2 minutes ago

Three accused of murder case awarded ten years imp ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.