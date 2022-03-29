UrduPoint.com

Tomato Seeds Distributed Among Farmers In Bajaur

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2022 | 01:03 PM

Tomato seeds distributed among farmers in Bajaur

The district agriculture department on Tuesday distributed tomato seeds among the farmers of Barang and Salarzai areas under Bajaur Area Development Program

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The district agriculture department on Tuesday distributed tomato seeds among the farmers of Barang and Salarzai areas under Bajaur Area Development Program.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Bajaur Zohaib Hayat was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, the ADC the purpose of the initiative was to facilitate and support growers of the area by providing them quality agricultural input.

The farming community appreciated the agriculture department and the district administration, saying such farmers' welfare-oriented measures would go a long way in the development of the agriculture sector of the district.

They hoped the district administration would take more steps for the benefit of the farmers.

Related Topics

Agriculture

Recent Stories

Erdogan urges Russia, Ukraine 'end this tragedy'

Erdogan urges Russia, Ukraine 'end this tragedy'

53 seconds ago
 Kazakhstan May Reduce Daily Oil Production by 320, ..

Kazakhstan May Reduce Daily Oil Production by 320,000BpD Due to CPC Damage

54 seconds ago
 First daytime active owl fossil found in China: st ..

First daytime active owl fossil found in China: study

56 seconds ago
 Russia's Medinsky, Ukraine's Arakhamia Start Tete- ..

Russia's Medinsky, Ukraine's Arakhamia Start Tete-a-Tete Talks in Istanbul - Sou ..

8 minutes ago
 Rs1,387.86 mln released for 17 aviation sector pro ..

Rs1,387.86 mln released for 17 aviation sector projects in 8 months

8 minutes ago
 Russian Digital Development Ministry Advises Mobil ..

Russian Digital Development Ministry Advises Mobile Operators to Abandon Unlimit ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>