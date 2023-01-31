UrduPoint.com

Top Three Sugarcane Producing Farmers To Get Rs 2.2m Cash Prizes In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2023 | 11:36 PM

Top three sugarcane producing farmers to get Rs 2.2m cash prizes in Punjab

The top three sugarcane farmers who would register highest production in Punjab would get cash prizes worth Rs 2.2 million with the highest one to take away a million Rupee, agriculture spokesman told on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The top three sugarcane farmers who would register highest production in Punjab would get cash prizes worth Rs 2.2 million with the highest one to take away a million Rupee, agriculture spokesman told on Tuesday.

In a statement issued here, the spokesman said that five-year national production project was under execution and different activities were being undertaken to encourage farmers adopt modern technology and best agronomic practices to move a step ahead of at least the previous highest level of production.

He said that Zinc Sulphate would be provided to farmers at subsidized rates while demonstration plots would be set up besides organizing the seminars and Farmers' Day programmes to sensitize farmers on modern agriculture technology.

He said that Rs 30,000 subsidy per acre would be provided to farmers on demonstration sugarcane plots while Rs 5000 per acre on Sep-sown sugarcane crop, inter-cropping and for promotion of Chip Bud technology.

Sugarcane production contests would be held to maintain a competitive atmosphere and at provincial level, highest producer of sugarcane would get Rs 1 million prize while the second and third position holders would take away Rs 700,000 and Rs 500,000 respectively.

At district level, the top producer would get Rs 300,000 cash prize, while second and third position holders would get Rs 150,000 and Rs 75000 respectively.

Related Topics

Technology Punjab Agriculture Best Top Million

Recent Stories

Stocks mixed before fresh rate hikes

Stocks mixed before fresh rate hikes

44 seconds ago
 US Consumer Confidence Dips as Sticky Inflation Ea ..

US Consumer Confidence Dips as Sticky Inflation Eats Into Sentiment - Conference ..

46 seconds ago
 Moscow Ready to Organize Azeri-Armenian Foreign Mi ..

Moscow Ready to Organize Azeri-Armenian Foreign Ministers' Talks - Foreign Minis ..

47 seconds ago
 Beijing Says Will Work to Protect Legitimate Inter ..

Beijing Says Will Work to Protect Legitimate Interests of Chinese Companies

49 seconds ago
 Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akr ..

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram meets PITB experts

1 hour ago
 Chinese Foreign Ministry Says No Exact Date Set fo ..

Chinese Foreign Ministry Says No Exact Date Set for Xi's Visit to Russia

1 hour ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.