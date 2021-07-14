UrduPoint.com
Trade Of Sacrificial Animals Starts In Sukkur

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 03:32 PM

Trade of sacrificial animals starts in Sukkur

The trade of sacrificial animals has started in the Sukkur and other districts of the northern Sindh as the faithfuls started coming to cattle markets in large numbers to purchase sacrificial animal to celebrate the Eidul Azha

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The trade of sacrificial animals has started in the Sukkur and other districts of the northern Sindh as the faithfuls started coming to cattle markets in large numbers to purchase sacrificial animal to celebrate the Eidul Azha.

It is the second Muslim ritual that commemorates the supreme sacrifices of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and his son Hazrat Ismail (AS).

Apart from domestic traders, the businessmen of Sindh and Punjab have also brought their sacrificial animals in large number to fully exploit the market of Sukkur.

