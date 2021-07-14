Traders advised to get sacrificial animals vaccinated

The district administration has made final arrangements for sacrificial animals in "Sukkur Maweshi Mandi" set up at Shikarpur road

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The district administration has made final arrangements for sacrificial animals in "Sukkur Maweshi Mandi" set up at Shikarpur road.

In this connection, Sukkur Municipal Commissioner Muhammad Ali Shaikh has said that special arrangements had been made for providing facilities, under SOPs, for security and safety of traders and their livestock.

Sindh police would look after security arrangements of nearby areas of the Mandi said Ali Shaikh and added that cleanliness of the cattle market area and adjoining areas had been completed while facilities for water and feed for the animals were also made and advised the traders to get sacrificial animals vaccinated.

Facilities of clean drinking water would be available for traders and customers visiting cattle Maweshi Mandi, on reduced rates. An area of 20 acres has been allotted for the animals, Municipal Commissioner informed.