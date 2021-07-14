UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traders Advised To Get Sacrificial Animals Vaccinated

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 02:49 PM

Traders advised to get sacrificial animals vaccinated

The district administration has made final arrangements for sacrificial animals in "Sukkur Maweshi Mandi" set up at Shikarpur road

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The district administration has made final arrangements for sacrificial animals in "Sukkur Maweshi Mandi" set up at Shikarpur road.

In this connection, Sukkur Municipal Commissioner Muhammad Ali Shaikh has said that special arrangements had been made for providing facilities, under SOPs, for security and safety of traders and their livestock.

Sindh police would look after security arrangements of nearby areas of the Mandi said Ali Shaikh and added that cleanliness of the cattle market area and adjoining areas had been completed while facilities for water and feed for the animals were also made and advised the traders to get sacrificial animals vaccinated.

Facilities of clean drinking water would be available for traders and customers visiting cattle Maweshi Mandi, on reduced rates. An area of 20 acres has been allotted for the animals, Municipal Commissioner informed.

Related Topics

Police Water Road Sukkur Shikarpur Muhammad Ali Market

Recent Stories

Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determinat ..

6 minutes ago

China to send 431 athletes to Tokyo Olympics

2 minutes ago

Fourth wave imminent as Indian variant cases sprea ..

2 minutes ago

NET Charsadda recovers 500kg hashish, 100kg heroin ..

2 minutes ago

Changing situation leaves India biting the dust in ..

2 minutes ago

Equal points system for next World Test Championsh ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.