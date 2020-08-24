UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tree Plantation A Must To Turn Faisalabad Green: FCCI President

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:37 PM

Tree plantation a must to turn Faisalabad green: FCCI president

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI)President Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam has said that a well-organised tree-plantation campaign is imperative to make Faisalabad lush-green

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI)President Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam has said that a well-organised tree-plantation campaign is imperative to make Faisalabad lush-green.

Addressing an FCCI Standing Committee on Clean and Green Faisalabad meeting here on Monday, he said that cooperation of all public and private sector organisations was a prerequisite to achieve the task.

The meeting agenda was promotion and plantation of urban forests in Faisalabad.

The meeting was also attended by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) consultant Nadeem Khurshid and Urban Forests consultant Shahzad Qureshi.

Sikandar Azam said that the FCCI had floated a proposal to establish a Techno Park. He said that industrial growth had cast negative impact on overall environment of the city and hence conscious efforts were required to neutralise its ill-effects.

He said that apart from the government, the general public was also taking part in tree plantation campaigns while the FCCI was also playing its role in the drive. He requested the UNDP to organise an awareness session regarding urban forests in order to sensitise the business community of Faisalabad.

Nadeem Khurshid said that we have to plant six trillion saplings to overcome massive deforestation during the last 12 years.

He said that the UNDP was taking part in tree plantation and in this connection, new technology was being used which takes a tree only 3-4 years instead of 8-10 years to become independently sustainable.

Saplings planted through the technology will also produce 30 per cent more oxygen than the plants grown through traditional means.

"This technology will help us control the increasing environmental pollution particularly in the urban areas," he opined.

Counting the achievements of UNDP, Nadeem Khurshid said that it had already established an ideal urban forest in Liberty Park Lahore. On 1,800 square feet of land, more than 5,500 plants were grown including shady and fruit-bearing plants.

He said that the UNDP was also installing water treatment plants to control pollution particularly in the urban areas. He said that 16 projects were completed in Karachi while two in Lahore. Now we are launching projects in Islamabad and Faisalabad to arrest the urban pollution through innovative approach.

The Urban Forests consultant explained the salient features of urban forests and said that during dengue season, the rainwater was discharged in sewer lines, thus depriving plants of water. On the other hand, the stagnant water played havoc with roads and other infrastructure.

FCCI Secretary General Malik Abdul Qayyum Raza expressed concerns over low rate of tree plantation in Faisalabad which is enhancing temperatures of the city. He said that during the corona lockdown, the economy suffered heavily but simultaneously it had positive impact on environment.

The UNDP gave a presentation on negative impacts of pollution during the last 150 years.

The meeting was also attended by Rana Ikramullah Khan, Habib-ur-Rehman Gill and Hafiz Rashid.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Dengue Technology Business Water Rashid Chamber Undp Commerce All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Programme marks its 25 ..

10 minutes ago

UAE provides 21.4 tonnes of food aid to residents ..

25 minutes ago

PCB forbids its coaches from running YouTube chann ..

36 minutes ago

German Foreign Minister Points Out Lack of Facts i ..

1 minute ago

Belarusian Coordination Council Ready for Contacts ..

2 minutes ago

Zimbabwean journalist denied bail for third time

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.