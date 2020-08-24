Tree plantation a must to turn Faisalabad green: FCCI president

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI)President Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam has said that a well-organised tree-plantation campaign is imperative to make Faisalabad lush-green

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI)President Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam has said that a well-organised tree-plantation campaign is imperative to make Faisalabad lush-green.

Addressing an FCCI Standing Committee on Clean and Green Faisalabad meeting here on Monday, he said that cooperation of all public and private sector organisations was a prerequisite to achieve the task.

The meeting agenda was promotion and plantation of urban forests in Faisalabad.

The meeting was also attended by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) consultant Nadeem Khurshid and Urban Forests consultant Shahzad Qureshi.

Sikandar Azam said that the FCCI had floated a proposal to establish a Techno Park. He said that industrial growth had cast negative impact on overall environment of the city and hence conscious efforts were required to neutralise its ill-effects.

He said that apart from the government, the general public was also taking part in tree plantation campaigns while the FCCI was also playing its role in the drive. He requested the UNDP to organise an awareness session regarding urban forests in order to sensitise the business community of Faisalabad.

Nadeem Khurshid said that we have to plant six trillion saplings to overcome massive deforestation during the last 12 years.

He said that the UNDP was taking part in tree plantation and in this connection, new technology was being used which takes a tree only 3-4 years instead of 8-10 years to become independently sustainable.

Saplings planted through the technology will also produce 30 per cent more oxygen than the plants grown through traditional means.

"This technology will help us control the increasing environmental pollution particularly in the urban areas," he opined.

Counting the achievements of UNDP, Nadeem Khurshid said that it had already established an ideal urban forest in Liberty Park Lahore. On 1,800 square feet of land, more than 5,500 plants were grown including shady and fruit-bearing plants.

He said that the UNDP was also installing water treatment plants to control pollution particularly in the urban areas. He said that 16 projects were completed in Karachi while two in Lahore. Now we are launching projects in Islamabad and Faisalabad to arrest the urban pollution through innovative approach.

The Urban Forests consultant explained the salient features of urban forests and said that during dengue season, the rainwater was discharged in sewer lines, thus depriving plants of water. On the other hand, the stagnant water played havoc with roads and other infrastructure.

FCCI Secretary General Malik Abdul Qayyum Raza expressed concerns over low rate of tree plantation in Faisalabad which is enhancing temperatures of the city. He said that during the corona lockdown, the economy suffered heavily but simultaneously it had positive impact on environment.

The UNDP gave a presentation on negative impacts of pollution during the last 150 years.

The meeting was also attended by Rana Ikramullah Khan, Habib-ur-Rehman Gill and Hafiz Rashid.