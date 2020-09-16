UrduPoint.com
Tree Plantation At FIC On 16 Sep 2020

16th September 2020

Tree Plantation at FIC on 16 sep 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Under the Clean & Green Punjab programme, tree plantation was made in the Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) here on Wednesday.

Medical Social Welfare Officer Asia Faqeer Hussain, General Secretary Heartsaver Kashif Farooq, Asima Muzammal and other planted saplings.

Medical Social Welfare Officer Asia Faqeer said tree plantation was imperative to control pollution and change of climate in the country.

She said that every Pakistani should take part in the plantation drive to make thecountry clean and green.

