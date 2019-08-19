Tree plantation campaign continues in Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), during a special monsoon tree plantation campaign, planted over 34,488 saplings in the provincial capital.

A spokesperson for PHA in a statement issued here on Monday said that the Authority had distributed 6,360 saplings on August 18 (Sunday), adding that 200,000 saplings would be planted in Lahore during this year to achieve the target of planting one million saplings during five years.

She said that stalls would be set up to distribute saplings among people, adding that efforts were being made to give practical shape to the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan for making Pakistan clean and green.

She said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had urged the people to plant one sapling each to protect environment.