UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tree Plantation Campaign Inaugurated At Roshan Bela Kasur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 04:24 PM

Tree plantation campaign inaugurated at Roshan Bela Kasur

All parks and green belts are being made lush green in the district under Clean and Green Programme to ensure pollution free environment for citizens

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :All parks and green belts are being made lush green in the district under Clean and Green Programme to ensure pollution free environment for citizens.

Talking to APP after planting a sapling of tree at Roshan Bela near here on Saturday, Environment Protection Department (EPD) Assistant Director Noman Younis said that tree play a significant role in arresting pollution and there was a dire need of maximum tree plantation to keep the environment clean.

He said that under Prime Minister's Clean and Green Programme, 5050 saplings of trees had been planted in the district parks, DC Complex Kasur, Roshan Bela to Kasur Road, Govt Boys Nawaz Ahmad Higher Secondary school, Roshan Bela.

"We have to take care of saplings of trees for growing so that maximum plantation could be ensured", he added.

Inspector Environment Chaudhry Rafique, PTI leader Qaisar Ayub Sheikh and many others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Road Kasur Bela All Government

Recent Stories

PM 1000 playground project team inspects various o ..

1 minute ago

Myanmar junta puts on show of force as 19 proteste ..

1 minute ago

MoI Under-Secretary attends graduation of 15th cla ..

11 minutes ago

WHO warns of counterfeit COVID-19 vaccines

5 minutes ago

NAHE organizes project management course for IPFP ..

5 minutes ago

China unveils plan to expand gigabit network cover ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.