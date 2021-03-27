Tree plantation campaign inaugurated at Roshan Bela Kasur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :All parks and green belts are being made lush green in the district under Clean and Green Programme to ensure pollution free environment for citizens.

Talking to APP after planting a sapling of tree at Roshan Bela near here on Saturday, Environment Protection Department (EPD) Assistant Director Noman Younis said that tree play a significant role in arresting pollution and there was a dire need of maximum tree plantation to keep the environment clean.

He said that under Prime Minister's Clean and Green Programme, 5050 saplings of trees had been planted in the district parks, DC Complex Kasur, Roshan Bela to Kasur Road, Govt Boys Nawaz Ahmad Higher Secondary school, Roshan Bela.

"We have to take care of saplings of trees for growing so that maximum plantation could be ensured", he added.

Inspector Environment Chaudhry Rafique, PTI leader Qaisar Ayub Sheikh and many others were also present on the occasion.