Tree Plantation Campaign Under Plant For Pakistan Day From Tomorrow

Sat 17th August 2019 | 05:49 PM

Plant for Pakistan Day will be observed here in Kohat on Sunday and arrangements are being finalized by district administration Kohat in this regard

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Plant for Pakistan Day will be observed here in Kohat on Sunday and arrangements are being finalized by district administration Kohat in this regard.

A high level meeting in this connection was held on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Matiullah Khan which was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Shah Nawaz Khan Naveed and all all stakeholders.

The meeting decided that the tree plantation campaign will be kicked off in a formal ceremony at Government College # 2 Kohat at 10:30 am.

During the meeting, Additional DC Kohat directed all the stakeholders to ensure success of plantation drive in Kohat.

