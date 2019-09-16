UrduPoint.com
Tree Plantation Drive Kicks Off At ICCBS

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 06:52 PM

International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (KU) here on Monday launched a tree plantation drive on its campus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (KU) here on Monday launched a tree plantation drive on its campus.

During the drive, as many as 1000 saplings are expected to be planted on the premises of the international center, as part of the Federal government's initiative to enhance the green cover across the country.

Trees to be planted during the drive particularly include Monkey puzzle, Neem, Royal Poinciana, Guava, Malabar plum, Mulberry and Morianga.

ICCBS Director, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary inaugurating the drive planted a sapling in the garden of Virology Research Center.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Shaiq Ali, Prof. Dr. Khalid M Khan, and other officials and students were also present on the occasion.

Talking to his colleagues and the students Prof. Iqbal Choudhary said that the plantation drive was essential for the country to counter the threats of climate change and pollution confronting the nation's future.

He was of the opinion that every citizen was required to play his role in the tree plantation drive so that the country could be saved from environmental and land degradation.

ICCBS Director appreciating that hundreds of plants of fruit had been provided by the federal government for the drive, said the International Centre is well prepared to plant more than 1000 saplings during the current campaign.

Prof. Iqbal Choudhary urged the citizens to realize the significance of plantation, and focus upon building Pakistan as a green country.

He said that the surging temperature in the metropolis could be reduced by planting trees following the international concept of urban forestry.

The senior researcher said degradation of forest has become a real threat to the ecosystem of Pakistan and pointed out that deforestation and forest degradation severely affect the lives ofmillions of people whose livelihoods depend on forests.

