Tree plantation drive starts in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Municipal Commissioner Sukkur Muhammad Ali Baloch on Monday inaugurated the tree plantation drive by planting a sapling at Muhmmad Bin Qasim Park.

While addressing the occasion, he asked the officials to carry out tree plantation campaign in their respective departments.

The trees make our environment pleasant and also save us from pollution, he observed, adding that plantation was equal to Sadqa-e-Jariya.

He emphasized that not only new trees should be planted but the old ones should also be saved from being cut off.

Baloch said that the district administration would appoint volunteers for the campaign. Officials of the Taluka Municipal Administration and other officers were also present on the occasion.