Tree Plantation Drive To Be Launched In Nawabshah

2 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 02:42 PM

Tree plantation drive to be launched in Nawabshah

A tree-planting campaign will be launched here to clean up the environment and beautify Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :A tree-planting campaign will be launched here to clean up the environment and beautify Nawabshah.

These instructions were issued by Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Amir Hussain Panhwar to the officials of the Forest Department.

He directed that a tree-planting campaign be launched on both the main roads and highways.

On the directives, the Forest Department's Social Forestry Sector has started planting saplings and palm trees on Sakrand Road from Zero Point to Nawabshah City.

In this regard, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the tree planting process at Zero Point and obtained details about the tree planting campaign from the Forest Department officer, and directed him to plant date trees as well as other trees and shrubs.

The DC said that steps would also be taken to take care of the planted trees and plants for which the district administration would also extend all possible cooperation.

