Tree plantation in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :MPA Javed Ansari planted a sapling at Al-Badr park along with Chairman PHA Ijaz Hussain Janjua as part of tree plantation drive initiated here.

Praying for success of the plantation campaign on Tuesday morning, the MPA said development work was underway in all parks falling under jurisdiction of PHA Multan.

Javed Ansari said they were fully determined to meet the target set by Prime Minister Imran Khan to plant ten billion tsunami trees every nook and corner of the country.

He appreciated that youth members of tiger force were participating with full zeal and vigour in this national campaign.

Ejaz Jinjoa said on the occasion that work was underway on tree planting and development projects in Al-Badr Park.

He said new parks were being built in the city. He said tree planting would bring a pleasant change in the environment. He said that development work in city parks was in full swing and it would be completed in stipulated time frame.