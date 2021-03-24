UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tree Plantation Kicks Off At GCWUF

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 05:14 PM

Tree plantation kicks off at GCWUF

Tree plantation campaign has commenced at Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) here Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Tree plantation campaign has commenced at Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) here Wednesday.

Director Advanced Studies GCWUF Dr Zill-e-Huma Nazli inaugurated the drive by planting a sapling in the main campus of university,while senior journalist Munir Imran, Incharge Media Cell GCWUF Ms.

Amara Javed, Incharge Department of Botany Dr. Abida Kousar, Incharge Estate Office Mr. Irfan Ali Mujahid and a large number of university students were present on the occasion.

Later, the university staff members also planted a number of saplings of Bottle palm, Jamun, Golden Shower (Amaltas), Neem and Bakain trees in the university premises.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Women Gold Media Government

Recent Stories

SBP launches digital FX portal

14 minutes ago

190 vehicles running without number plates seized

14 seconds ago

Maryam set wrong precedence of taking procession b ..

17 seconds ago

American Hunter hunts the highest-rated 41" trophy ..

19 seconds ago

NATO to Keep Working With EU on Joint Response to ..

21 seconds ago

French ex-champion snowboarder Pomagalski killed i ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.