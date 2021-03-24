Tree plantation kicks off at GCWUF

Tree plantation campaign has commenced at Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) here Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Tree plantation campaign has commenced at Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) here Wednesday.

Director Advanced Studies GCWUF Dr Zill-e-Huma Nazli inaugurated the drive by planting a sapling in the main campus of university,while senior journalist Munir Imran, Incharge Media Cell GCWUF Ms.

Amara Javed, Incharge Department of Botany Dr. Abida Kousar, Incharge Estate Office Mr. Irfan Ali Mujahid and a large number of university students were present on the occasion.

Later, the university staff members also planted a number of saplings of Bottle palm, Jamun, Golden Shower (Amaltas), Neem and Bakain trees in the university premises.