Tree Plantation Kicks Off In University Of Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 06:06 PM

Tree plantation kicks off in University of Sindh

The tree plantation under the theme "Plant for Pakistan Day" began on Wednesday at Allama I I Kazi Campus University of Sindh Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The tree plantation under the theme "Plant for Pakistan Day" began on Wednesday at Allama I I Kazi Campus University of Sindh Jamshoro.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat inaugurated the plantation drive by planting sapling at opposite boys' hostels.

While addressing the campaign he said that University of Sindh was a home to 35 thousand on-campus students; if one student plants one tree, the university would have 35 thousand trees at a stretch.

He said that environment had become a greatest concern of the globe as one witnessed unbearably steep rises in the mercury all over the world, with Pakistan being one of the severely-hit states in the world in the given context.

"We have initiated this drive under the slogan of "Plant for Pakistan Day". Under this drive theme, we will be accessing every nook and corner of SU premises to plant 50 thousand more environment-friendly trees", said Dr.

Burfat.

Dr Burfat eulogized the recent initiative of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah banning use of polythene bags; observing that it was a bold and much-needed step in the right direction adding that unchecked industrialization, deforestation, lack of public ownership and absence of political patronage were among many causes behind environmental deterioration.

"We must realize our role, plant more and more trees and impress upon law and policy-makers to effectively legislate to safeguard environments. This way alone we can preserve our planet," Dr Burfat urged and extended special compliments and appreciation to in-charge plantation Prof Nabila Shah Jeelani and her team upon turning the campus green and clean by virtue of their continuous hard work.

