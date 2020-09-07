UrduPoint.com
Tree Plantation Vital To Control Pollution: GCWU VC

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 05:31 PM

The tree plantation is imperative to control environmental pollution and change of climate in the country as well as global warming

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The tree plantation is imperative to control environmental pollution and change of climate in the country as well as global warming.

Government College Women University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Farooq said this while planting a sapling at new campus under the 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign here on Monday.

She said that every citizen should take part in plantation drive to make the country clean and green.

She said that the university's new campus has a system of storing rainwater and utilising it for watering plants.

Registrar Miss Rahat Afza, Director Advance Studies Dr Zill-e-Huma Nazli, Dr Shehla Qasim, Prof Farzana Hashmi, and other faculty members also planted guava saplings.

On the occasion, Project Director Mumtaz Ali and Assistant Registrar Coordination Rana Museeb Khan briefed the VC about ongoing development projects.

