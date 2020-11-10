Tunnel farmers should be alert against pest attack

Tunnel farmers should remain alert against attack of various insects and continue pest scouting of their crops twice in a week

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Tunnel farmers should remain alert against attack of various insects and continue pest scouting of their crops twice in a week.

A spokesman of agriculture department said here on Tuesday that tunnel technology was another name of greenhouse and vegetables and fruit including cucumber, pumpkin, gourd, bitter gourd, Tenda, Teendi, green chilli, tomato, strawberry, okra, melon, watermelon, nursery of many ornamental plants and crops like cotton and sweet corn can be grown in tunnels and their cultivation in tunnel proved more successful than their cultivation in open areas.

He said that in Punjab, non-seasonal vegetables were grown in three types of plastic tunnels including high tunnels, medium tunnels and small tunnels. High tunnels were made from bamboo or iron angle or galvanized pipes from east to west. Bamboo tunnels were useful for 3 to 4 years,while iron or zinc pipe tunnel was useful for 15 to 18 years.

He said that length of high tunnel is 200 feet,while its width was 30 to 34 feet ,height of medium was10 feet from the sides but 13 feet in the middle. Depending on the structure, its height can be up to 4 meters and vegetables can be grown in 8 rows.

He said that medium tunnel was 5 to 6 feet high and 12 to 15 feet wide, while it can hold 3 or 4 rows.

He said that pipe bows were made 6 feet high and 12 feet wide.

Similarly, the small tunnels comprise of only one row of plants and it is made through 3 meters long and 5 mm thick iron rod. The thickest bamboo is buried in the shape of a bow from a height of one meter on top of each bend and is covered with a plastic sheet from the upper part.

He said that although the crops cultivated in the tunnels remain safe from pest attack at a large extent as compared to the pest attack on those crops sown at open areas, yet the farmers should remain alert and continue pest scouting of their tunnel-cultivated crops twice in a week because insects can also attack the crops in all kinds of tunnels.

Giving some details, he said that red beetle (Lal Bhoonki), fruit flies, red lice are the most common insects that can attack the crops of gourds, pumpkins, melons, watermelons, bitter gourds, potatoes, tomatoes, peppers, okra, cucumbers and okra. These insects were not only suck juice from the leaves but also make webs there for their breeding.

The farmers should take appropriate preventive measures to control pest attacked in tunnel cultivated crops. In this connection, the growers should also use pesticides recommended by the agriculture experts for chemical control of pests, he advised.