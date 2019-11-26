Turkeys becomes dependent on import in agriculture

(@FahadShabbir)

Turkey depends on import in agriculture, the opposition Good (IYI) Party leader said on Tuesday

ANKARA,TURKEY (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) : Turkey depends on import in agriculture , the opposition Good (IYI) Party leader said on Tuesday.

"They have turned Turkey into a country which depends on import in agriculture despite having the largest agricultural lands in Europe," Meral Aksener told her party's parliamentary group.

Some 19.

6% of total employment was in the agriculture sector in Turkey. During IYI Party's rule, we will back our farmers in the world standards, said Aksener.

"The farmers will produce, earn money, and their products will be offered to the citizens under favorable conditions," she said. "During the rulership of IYI Party, neither American nor Canadian farmers, but Turkish farmers will make a gain," Aksener added.