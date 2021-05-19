UrduPoint.com
Turkish Envoy To Attend Ceremony Regarding World Honey Bee Day

Muhammad Irfan 44 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 05:31 PM

President Pakistan Honey Farming Association and Honey Market Tarnab Farm were organizing a ceremony on Thursday in connection with World Honey Bee Day to be celebrated internationally on May 20

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :President Pakistan Honey Farming Association and Honey Market Tarnab Farm were organizing a ceremony on Thursday in connection with World Honey Bee Day to be celebrated internationally on May 20.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the ceremony would be attended by Turkish envoy and Secretary Agriculture KP alongwith a number of honey bee farmers and businessmen.

President Pakistan Honey Farming Association, Naeem Qasmi said this ceremony has been arrangement for promotion of honey farming in the country.

He said"World Honey Bee Day is celebrated with the objective of highlighting importance of honey bee and the potential of honey farming in creation of livelihoods in the world."While realizing importance of the day, Pakistan Honey Farming Association decided to hold a function in Peshawar at Tarnab Farm, Naeem added.

