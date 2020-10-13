UrduPoint.com
Two-day Int'l Conference On Olive Culture In Pakistan From Oct 20

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 05:00 PM

Two-day int'l conference on Olive Culture in Pakistan from Oct 20

A two-day international conference on Olive Culture in Pakistan titled 'An Intervention for Combating Land, Water and Environment Desertification' will commence from October 20 in Khuzdar, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :A two-day international conference on Olive Culture in Pakistan titled 'An Intervention for Combating Land, Water and Environment Desertification' will commence from October 20 in Khuzdar, Balochistan.

The conference is co-organized by Directorate of Research, Innovation and Commercialization University of Engineering and Technology Khuzdar, Balochistan is aimed at enhancing olive oil production in Pakistan.

About 500 participants including faculties, researchers, policy makers, traders, producers, students and other stake holders will share their knowledge on the theme of the conference.

Research papers could be submitted till October 15, and the accepted one's would be published in special edition of journal UET.

Pakistan has been constantly and chronically deficient in edible oil production with more than 80 percent of the domestic requirements are met through imports.

Oilseed production in Pakistan receives less attention than staple and cash crops like wheat, rice, cotton and sugarcane.

