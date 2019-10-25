UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two-day Olive Festival Begins In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 08:49 PM

Two-day Olive festival begins in Rawalpindi

The two-day National Olive festival organised by Barani Agriculture Department with the collaboration of USAID program begins in Chakwal on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The two-day National Olive festival organised by Barani Agriculture Department with the collaboration of USAID program begins in Chakwal on Friday.

The festival was organised with an aim to educate farmers about importance of olive tree plantation and use of modern technology to boost yield.

Mission Director of USAID program Jholi Koi Nain was the chief guest on the occasion.

She said that USAID program would provide all possible assistance to farmers as olive was very precious and beneficial product and that the soil and climate of the district were suitable to olive plantation, adding that farmers could get a handsome earning from it.

Federal Sceretary for food and Research, Dr. Muhammad Hashim khan said that it was a good opportunity for the farmers to learn about modern techniques of farming, adding that district administration would provide facilities to farmers.

Related Topics

Technology Agriculture Nain Chakwal All From

Recent Stories

First Day Of 9Th Chief Of The Naval Staff Amateur ..

31 seconds ago

Prejudices impede success in achieving goals

4 minutes ago

Brazil sees UAE as gateway to many regions, envoy ..

20 minutes ago

Ahmad Khan shines on day one of PakistanU16-Bangla ..

60 minutes ago

Denmark mulls stopping oil production in North Sea ..

37 seconds ago

Women parliamentarian in Sindh rise above politica ..

38 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.