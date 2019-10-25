Two-day Olive festival begins in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The two-day National Olive festival organised by Barani Agriculture Department with the collaboration of USAID program begins in Chakwal on Friday.

The festival was organised with an aim to educate farmers about importance of olive tree plantation and use of modern technology to boost yield.

Mission Director of USAID program Jholi Koi Nain was the chief guest on the occasion.

She said that USAID program would provide all possible assistance to farmers as olive was very precious and beneficial product and that the soil and climate of the district were suitable to olive plantation, adding that farmers could get a handsome earning from it.

Federal Sceretary for food and Research, Dr. Muhammad Hashim khan said that it was a good opportunity for the farmers to learn about modern techniques of farming, adding that district administration would provide facilities to farmers.