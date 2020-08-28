UrduPoint.com
UAF To Hold International Seminar On Milk Production

Muhammad Irfan 27 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 05:45 PM

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will hold an international seminar titled "Opportunities and challenges in the milk production and meat sector" on Sept 1, 2020

A university spokesman said on Friday that UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf would preside over the event at New Senate Hall UAF at 11 am, while Vice Chancellor Agriculture University DI Khan Dr Masroor E Babar, Vice Chancellor University of education Dr Tallat Pasha, Dean Faculty of Animal Sciences Dr Aslam Mirza, Director Research Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir, and other notables will attend it.

